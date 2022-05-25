Over 3,757 persons have so far benefited from a joint partnership between Seplat Energy Plc and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) as they continued with their ‘Eye Can See’ free surgeries initiative.

The health programme of the multi-national giants also disclosed that it has screened a total of 86,226 in the last 12 years.

The initiative is a signature of the firms’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) designed to provide quality eye care for Nigerians.

The management of the company equally said it has dispensed 38,555 free eye glasses to beneficiaries of the health scheme.

Seplat Energy Director (External Affairs and Sustainability), Chioma Nwachuku, disclosed this during the 2022 ‘Eye Can See’ programme, a Seplat Energy CRS initiative held at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, in Benin City on Wednesday.

Nwachuku, represented by Dr. Otokhine Emmanuel, said 28 persons have been screened and given free eye surgeries while screening for others was still ongoing.

Nwachuku said this was a flagship programme of Seplat in its quest to placing smiles on its host communities.

“This is our flagship health CSR programme and it is meant to deliver quality healthcare to people within the areas we operate. Usually, every year, we put this program in various centers across Edo State and Delta State as well as in Lagos.

“We are committed to delivering health care to people, making a different in the lives of people within the areas where we operate and that is why you will see us do program like this.

“We also have education improvement programme such as STEPS, the teacher empowerment programme; we have the Safe Motherhood, which is geared towards supporting pregnant women. We also have community development projects where we carry out development of our communities such as construction of roads, construction of hospitals and even funding of those hospitals, ensuring that our communities get the right support.

“We have empowerment programme and all. Seplat is ever committed to ensuring that we put smile on the faces of the people wherever we operate that is why we say Seplat is unique,” she said.

The Edo State Commissioner of Health, Prof. Akoria Obehi, represented by Mr. Stephen Ogiefoh, said the state government aligned with Seplat Energy in providing quality healthcare delivery to its citizens, maintaining that few weeks ago, the state government partnered with the Association of Nigerians Physicians in the Americas (ANPA) in carrying out free medical surgeries on its citizens.

Prof. Akoria said the state government was ever ready to providing Seplat the enabling environment to thrive in the state just as she said the state will always ask for more from them.

The representative of the Secretary to the Delta State Government, Mr. Jude Mordi, while commending Seplat for its impact in the society, said it has stood out among its peers in the past 12 years in rendering free eye surgeries and screenings to its host communities just as he called on other companies to emulate Seplat.

For Mr. John Onyekama, Manager, External Department, NPDC, who represented company’s Managing Director, Ali Muhammad Zarah, said the company has been carrying out its job in its host communities without hindrances and thus giving back to the society is a welcome development.

Expressing her appreciation to the organisers of the event after the free eye surgery, Madam Okao Ekogiawere Omorogbe, said that she was happy that she could see very well with her eyes again.

The aged woman thanked Seplat/NPDC for the initiative, the Oba of Benin Ewuare II for making his palace available and the state government for providing the enabling environment for the exercise to take place.

Another beneficiary, Prince Victor Ehue, said if he had gone to the hospital to carry out the eye surgery, he would have spent up to N250,000 for the operation, adding that Seplat/NPDC has done it for him for free.