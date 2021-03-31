BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Nigeria’s former education minister and advisory board member of Nexford University, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, has stressed the need for a robust education system that teaches character amongst others, saying such an educational system would help the process of nation building and economic development.

She stated this at the Nexford University’s graduation ceremony for the 200 Nigerian Masters of Business Administration (MBA) graduates, in Lagos.

Ezekwesili noted that while the role of public-private partnership cannot be overemphasised in bridging this gap in the nation’s educational system, it will also address issues of access, relevance and quality where technology will be deployed.

“Therefore, it requires the government as regulator of education, the standard sectors, as well as the private sector, with a lot more money to support the kind of quality faculty that teaches the kind of things that Nexford is able to teach,” Ezekwesili said.

The country director of the university in Nigeria, Ms. Olamidun Majekodunmi, said having met with Nexford’s founder and CEO, Fadl Al Tarzi, the idea of having the varsity’s online MBA was conceived five years ago to meet the needs of international MBA seekers, where learners progress based on the mastery of

competencies, achieve affordable, high-quality learning and be adequately prepared specifically for today’s world.