Nigeria’s former minister of education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been appointed to the board of directors of Nexford University.

In a statement made available to journalists, the Washington D.C.-based next-generation online university, disclosed that the appointment was due to her deep experience in creating sustainable value and driving strategy in the education sector.

The appointment of Ezekwesili alongside other education experts and industry leaders, the institution added, would strengthen its board and management team, as well as aid its next growth step.

Appointed alongside Ezekwesili to join the Nexford’s BoD is the Ex-McKinsey senior partner, Driek Desmet. While Dr Jennifer Bangoura, Dr Nancy Rubin and Dr Cathy Plunkett join the institution’s management team.

“Their track records and proven leadership in strategy, technology and education will help Nexford continue its impressive growth and achieve its business targets,” Nexford stated.

It also stated that the appointments were in line with its recent advances in partnering employers to upskill and reskill their workforces, via its rollout of the ‘Nexford for Talent’ programme, launched in 2021.

“They also follow Nexford’s successful $10.8 million pre-series A in June 2021 and major partnership with Sterling Bank, one of Nigeria’s largest commercial banks, in August 2021,” it added.

The chief executive officer of Nexford University, Fadl Al Tarzi, said, “We are delighted to welcome Driek and Oby to the board. Their deep experience in creating long-term value, driving strategy and knowledge of the education sector will be invaluable to the next stage of Nexford’s growth journey.