Nigeria’s agritech firm, EZFarming, has been announced as one of the 32 companies in Nigeria selected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to receive funding and technical assistance in support for the food system in Nigeria.

The companies were selected for the funding totaling $4m under the USAID/Nigeria COVID-19 food security challenge.

This is coming after EZFarming participated in the 500 Start-ups Accelerator programme in 2019, as the company continues to develop its model to better serve smallholder farmers, input suppliers, off-takers and other actors within the value-chain.

EZFarming has over the years built a marketplace that enables smallholder farmers to scale their businesses, sources finance through a network of micro-lenders, supplies inputs for the smallholder farmers and connects them to produce buyers.

Founder, EZFarming, Dr. Adewale Oparinde, said the grant from the USAID would accelerate the firm’s effort at scaling its model and also provide opportunities for more youth and women to expand their production capacity.

“We appreciate the support of the American people in bringing hope to many smallholder farmers and youth in the country.

This reflects the quality of service and the trust capital that we have built over the past two years serving our clients around the globe. The company has expanded its services to bring more value to farmers ranging from micro lending, produce marketplace, farm ownerships to EZ Country Homes.”