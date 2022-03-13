Nigeria’s leading agritech startup, EZFarming and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have kick-started an empowerment programme for unemployed youths in Ogbaagba community in Ola-Oluwa local government area of Osun State.

The two-day programme was held in collaboration with Oba Agbowu of Ogbaagba land, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikirulahi Akiropo, and was targeted at youths and farmers from Ogbaagba, Telemu, Iwo and neighbouring communities.

The training programme included kick-off ceremony at Iwo township, a tour of EZFarming estate in Ogbaagba and hands-on farm demonstration at a farm in Telemu community.

The programme had in attendance Osun State Commissioner for Energy and Water Resources, Hon. Dr. Tadese Amidu Raheem, a native of the community; the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Adedayo Adewole and representatives of HarvestPlus Nigeria.

In his address, founder of EZFarming, Dr. Adewale Oparinde, said the programme was targeted at connecting investors to smallholder farmers and provide them with opportunity to expand their farms, increase their income and tackle youth unemployment.

According to him, “It is comforting that we are here today for this programme after a long wait for the trickling down today of the benefits of the collaboration between EZFarming and the community represented here today.

“We specially appreciate the active support of the Oba, Agbowu of Ogbaagba land, who has been so welcoming and accommodating towards the empowerment of the people of Ogbagba, its environs, Ola-Oluwa Local Government Area and Osun State in general.

“We are launching the commencement of this programme which helps to connect investors to famers in Osun State, while empowering smallholder farmers to expand their farms to commercial sizes and provide jobs to the unemployed youth population. This is made possible with the support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).”

For his part, Oba Akiropo said he was excited about the prospect of the initiative and its impact on the community, noting that the people were desirous of progress and development, which is why they have signed up for the programme.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Hon. Adedayo Adewole, said that the state government was backing the initiative because of its objective of increasing food production in the state and tackling unemployment.