FA Cup holders Arsenal were dumped out of the competition in the fourth round after a 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Gabriel’s own goal in the first half was enough to earn Southampton their first ever win over Arsenal in the FA Cup.

The result brings an end to Arsenal’s six match unbeaten in all competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had traveled but was unavailable to play due to “personal reasons.”

Southampton started brightly and James Ward-Prowse came close to scoring inside five minutes but his corner rattled the crossbar.

Former Arsenal forward Theo Walcott also had an opportunity moments later but he was unable to find a way past Bernd Leno.

The hosts took a deserved lead after 24 minutes when Gabriel deflected in a low cross from Kyle Walker-Peters.

Arsenal improved in the second half and Rob Holding had a good chance to equalise from a corner but failed to hit the target.

Both sides were close to scoring after the hour mark when Walcott blazed over from close range while Eddie Nketiah produced a fine save from Fraser Forster.

Nketiah failed to score with a decent chance in stoppage time and Southampton held on. They will face Wolves in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February.