The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it arrested over 90 persons, parading as touts, at both the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while carrying out nefarious activities.

FAAN spokesperson, Henrietta Yakubu, said: “this was part of the efforts to rid the nation’s airports of touting and extortion.

“FAAN will like to use this opportunity to warn those that do not have any legitimate business at the airports, as well as airport staff carrying out illegal duties to desist from such acts, as the Authority will not hesitate to arrest and hand over such individuals for prosecution.”

She said the touts were arrested for various acts of illegality including fake COVID-19 test results, touting, unauthorised entry, trespass, illegal facilitation, forgery, loitering, theft, public nuisance and arguments, amongst others.

Some of those arrested are staff of Patovilki Nigeria Limited, Lakewood Services, NAHCO Plc, and other airport staff.

FAAN also explained that of the total persons arrested, 59 were handed over to the Airport Police Command in Abuja for prosecution, while 30 were handed over to the Police Force in Lagos for same.

