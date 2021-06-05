The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has appealed to airlines and passengers for patience and understanding following a temporary downtime in the check-in system of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a terse statement by FAAN, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP by its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, she said the Authority has already mobilised necessary resources to address the challenge.

Yakubu added that all hands were on deck to restore normalcy in passenger check-in facilitation.

To avoid flight delays, the Authority, therefore, advised passengers to leave their homes early, so as to complete all check-in formalities in good time.