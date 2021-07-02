Aviation workers, under the umbrella of the air transport senior staff association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), have accused union leaders of federal airports authority of Nigeria (FAAN), of frustrating the planned concession of airports in the country.

The federal government had proposed a 20 to 30-year concession tenure for four major airports billed for private ownership.

The plan would enable private investors to own, operate and recoup investments in the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano airports.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored by LEADERSHIP yesterday, the president of ATSSAN, Comrade Illitrus Ahmadu, said the two representatives of the aviation workers on the ministerial committee are frustrating the government’s effort at concessioning the airports.

According to him, the aviation unions yielded grounds for two FAAN members to represent the unions on the ministerial committee on airport concessioning but, they have so far refused to give details of decisions reached at the committee level, to the various bodies they represent

In his allegation, he said: “I recall when the current administration came, a series of meetings were held in Lagos and Abuja where the union insisted they wanted to be part of the process. The minister explained that the template does not accommodate union membership in the respective ministerial committee on concession. However, because of the pressure and demands of the union, he was allowed two positions.

“The leadership felt that concession was the most important option that touches on the lives of the workers so the union gave two positions to FAAN for transparency and the two representatives of the union on the committee are from FAAN -current president of NUATE, Ben Nnabue and Danjuma Muhammed, chairman of FAAN branch. They are the ones representing the union on the committee now, and yet we get no briefing from them.”

The ATSSAN president said the two union representatives have expressed fear of job loss and redundancy but the minister has shown readiness to address all the fears at a town hall meeting with FAAN members, even though the union leaders are still not convinced.

“For me to be clear on this matter we have had a series of meetings with the minister and he has given us assurance that the unions will not be short changed. In fact, in one of our meetings, the minister availed us the full OBC and he said we should do a critique and revert to continue discussion. We attempted to do that and it was greeted with frustration from the members of the committee and our members from FAAN.

“It appears that they are not interested in discussing the matter because why would we shy away from such an opportunity to x-ray the OBC, bring out our grievances, sit with the minister and discusses it”.

“At the meeting, the union said they understood what the minister was trying to do, however, their members in FAAN do not have visibility so there is this apprehension about Job losses, redundancy declaration and sack.

“The minister said if that was the case, he would come to all the formations of FAAN and meet with and explain to them, take their questions and share visibility on the subject matter but these efforts were frustrated by the union,” he said.