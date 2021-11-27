Officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), have been arrested for allegedly soliciting bribe at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The officials, it was gathered demanded a bribe of N120,000 from a first-time traveler at the airport on Thursday night.

LEADERSHIP reports that on November 9, 2021, FAAN apprehended a staff of Arik Airline, who was soliciting bribe from a traveling passenger at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), Lagos.

Nigerian Airports especially the MMIA have been in the news for the past few weeks over allegations from foreigners who alleged high level of extortion going on unabated.

However, the officials recently caught for soliciting bribe belonged to the Aviation Security and Customer Service as well as the NIS and they have been relieved of their On Duty Cards (ODC).

A statement by the airport management reads, “In line with management’s determination to rid the nation’s airport of corrupt officials, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has apprehended and suspended some officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn.

“This action was taken to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the system that are bent on tarnishing the image of the nation.”