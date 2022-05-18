The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), has launched a Taxi App for the operations of FAAN Taxi at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Speaking at the ceremony at the airport in Abuja, the managing director of FAAN, who was represented by Group Captain Usman Sadiq, the director of airport security, said the taxi app, which is targeted at automation of the taxi operations at the airport, will ensure safety and security of passengers.

He also said the innovation will not stop existing taxi operators from doing their jobs at the airport, rather, it would ensure proper coordination and organisation of activities.

Speaking on the benefits of the Taxi App, the managing director of FAAN said it will improve revenue for both the drivers and the government.

He called on the managers of the FAAN taxi to ensure sustainability and maintenance of the project.

Also speaking, the FAAN director of commercial, Sadiku Rafindadi, said the project has been on for over one year now and will be replicated in Lagos and Port Harcourt soon.

Meanwhile, the Abuja airport manager/Regional general manager North Central, Kabir Mohammed, said the project was one of the many initiatives aimed at bringing sanity to the airport.

He also said it was aimed at eliminating touting and analogue ways of operating taxi at the Abuja Airport as anyone could book the FAAN taxi at the airport and move just like other transport Apps.

One of the drivers, who operates at the airport, Mohammed Sani, said the drivers were allowed to register their vehicles with the FAAN Taxi without any fee and expressed confidence that the project will help sanitise the airport.