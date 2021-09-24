No fewer than 50 members of staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria are to be rewarded by the organisation for scaling through its integrity test.

FAAN deputy general manager, Mrs. Njideka Nwobu, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, while fielding questions from LEADERSHIP correspondent in Calabar, shortly after delivering a lecture at the sensitization/public enlightenment campaign programme organised by Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit ACTU of FAAN.

Njideka who is also the secretary, FAAN’s ACTU described corruption as a cancer which has eaten deep into the fabrics of our society, calling on all hands to be on deck to push the cankerworm out of the society.

ACTU which is a mini agency of ICPC fighting corruption in the MDAs is poised to join hands with President Mohammadu Buhari to fight corruption in the country.

“We have done out our investigations. About 50 FAAN’S staff whose names were sent to us and we find out that they have been of proven integrity and above all, have proven to be good in their places of primary assignments.

“We got reports that they are good. They have lived an exemplary lives while working with FAAN.

She said that the 50 workers are to be rewarded with award of honour by FAAN Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit between 2018, 2019 till date.