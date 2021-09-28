Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has concluded plans to close down the Kebbi State-owned airport over debt owed the organisation.

LEADERSHIP investigation revealed that arrangement has finalised by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) including issuing notice to air men (NOTAM) of all airlines from flying into the airport as from midnight Monday, 27th September, 2021, when FAAN is expected to withdraw its services at the airport.

According to a source in FAAN, from 12 midnight Monday, FAAN will withdraw all its fire service and security personnel from the airport.

The source further disclosed that the Kebbi State government has been owing FAAN over N33m and has refused to pay since January 2021, despite series of letters to the state government.

“We are closing the Kebbi Airport by 12 midnight Monday, they are indebted to us and we have written so many letters to the state government and there was no response and NAMA has already issued a NOTAM, on Friday to inform all airlines flying into the airport to keep off,” he said.

The source further said that similar scenario occurred in 2019 when the state government rushed to pay after FAAN threatened to close the same Kebbi airport over N53m debt.