Facebook Africa is set to celebrate African creatives in a global campaign titled ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ via a series of short films that tell the stories of eight phenomenal creatives and small business owners from the continent.

The creatives include Mark Angel, a Nigerian comedian who has amassed over 15 million global followers on Facebook; Sauti Sol, a collective Afro-pop music group from Kenya who have gained international recognition with nominations and shows in Europe and the US; fashion designer Laduma Ngxokolo from South Africa whose clothing brand ‘Maxhosa’ has been worn by global names such as Beyonce and Alicia Keys, and most recently had his designs featured in the film ‘Coming to America 2’.

The series is aimed at showcasing and honouring the people that are impacting Africa as well as the world, through their music, arts and crafts. The series is available for viewing on a dedicated ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ microsite and the official Facebook Africa page from 21st May 2021, the films provide a glimpse into the global successes of African creatives and businesses hailing from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon.

Included in the ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ campaign are: Mai Atafo (Nigeria)- Fashion designer and bespoke tailor, Lafalaise Dion (Côte d’Ivoire) – Fashion designer and visual artist, Jessica Allogo (Gabon) – Founder of Les Petits Pots de l’Ogooué Garmout Food brand, Blinky Bill (Kenya) – Musician, DJ, Rapper and Producer, Sauti Sol (Kenya)- International award-winning Afro-pop group, Lola Pedro (Nigeria) – Founder of Pedro’s Premium Ogogoro drinks brand

Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director, Facebook Africa, said “At Facebook we’re deeply invested in the creative industry in Africa and nowhere is it more exciting to witness this vibrant creative scene than here on the continent. These people and businesses are changing the way Africa is seen, not just in Africa, but around the world, and are cementing our position as leaders in innovation and the creative industries. We know that Africa is the future, and in honour of ‘Africa Day’ and the Africa Union’s 2021 celebration of African ‘Arts Culture And Heritage’, ‘Made by Africa, Loved by the World’ is our way of recognising just some of these remarkable individuals who continue to inspire the world.”