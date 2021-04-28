By Royal Ibeh, Lagos

In efforts to boost the burgeoning creative industry in Nigeria and Ghana, Facebook has launched an exciting new campaign themed ‘Facebook Creators’, a docuseries highlighting the inspiring stories of leading content creators.

The Facebook creators campaign will spotlight eight creative artists in Nigeria and Ghana who have built, communicated, and scaled their art and craft to the world using Facebook and Instagram.

These artists represent several creative industries ranging from photography, comedy, fashion, dance, and content creation.

Their inspiring stories will be amplified through a partnership with a media organisation to showcase their professional journeys.

According to Facebook’s corporate communications manager for Anglophone West Africa, Oluwasola Obagbemi, the Facebook Creators campaign was part of Facebook’s efforts to inspire millions of creative minds with the endless opportunities that the Facebook family of Apps provides for their talents across Africa.

“We are excited about the Facebook Creators campaign because our family of Apps offers content creators unique opportunities to communicate their craft and tell their stories. At Facebook, we are committed to helping people realise their full potential through campaigns like this. We want African creators to get the best opportunities using our tools to express themselves, inspire others, and build communities and livelihoods, while connecting with their audiences,” Obagbemi said.

On the partnership with Facebook, head of digital strategy at Pulse, Rose Umane, said, “At Pulse, we are all about informing and engaging the young African audience and are very excited to collaborate with Facebook to tell and share the inspiring stories of eight celebrated creatives in West Africa. These are individuals that have made an impact through their dedication and excellence in their diverse creative arts. We hope that their stories inspire creative individuals out there to muster the courage to reach their goals.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The content creators spotlighted in the campaign are Emmanuel Oyeleke, the talented Nigerian photographer who mastered the art of creating breath-taking posed imagery after quitting his job as a computer programmer; Laud Anoo Konadu, known for co-founding the Dance with a Purpose Academy and the Rocc Starss Dance Academy.

Other creative artists are FocusnBlur (Ghanaian Photographer) who was awarded Ghana’s Best Event Photographer in 2019 and 2020; Funke Adepoju (Nigerian Fashion Designer) who is best known for her premium bespoke ready-to-wear collections; and Kaffy Shafau-Ameh (Nigerian Dancer) who is popularly known for breaking the Guinness World Record for ‘Longest Dance Party’ at the Nokia Silverbird Danceathon in 2006.

Also featured in the campaign are Apaokagi Mariam – popularly known as Taaooma (Nigerian Comedian), who plays multiple roles in her comedy skits, hilariously spotlighting how African mothers discipline their children; Claudia Lumor (Ghanaian Entrepreneur) who is widely known as the founder of Kollage Media, producers of Glitz Africa Magazine, and also the Ghana Tourism Ambassador for Fashion Development and Dream Catchers Academy (Nigerian Content Creators) who are best known for offering educational opportunities, leadership skills, and a better life for underprivileged girls through dance, drama, music, and visual arts.