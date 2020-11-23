Facebook has announced the start of its #FBSuccessStory campaign,
aimed at spotlighting Nigerian entrepreneurs using Facebook, Instagram
and WhatsApp to grow their business. The campaign, running for six weeks, is designed to celebrate, whilst inspiring future entrepreneurs, and highlight the tools available to scale their
businesses.
“We’re proud of the role that we have in enabling SMBs to grow and
scale. We know that small businesses are the cornerstone of economies
and make significant contributions. This campaign is a celebration of
some of these Nigerian SMBs making an impact, both in Nigeria and
beyond,” said Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications,
Africa.
Running from November 18th to 21st of December 2020, #FBSuccessStory
will air exclusively on both BellaNaija and The Guardian TV as a
special series showcasing four Nigerians that have experienced growth
by using Facebook’s platforms and product offerings to overcome
business challenges, connect to their target audiences, and achieve
successes in their marketplaces. The four entrepreneurs selected
include Tricia Ikponmwonba owner of TriciaBiz, Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed
owner of The Gift Source, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo owner of Augustsecrets,
and Gina Ehikodi-Ojo owner of Foodies and Spice.
Featured in the campaign, and commenting on Facebook’s impact on her
business, Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, a medical doctor turned entrepreneur
and founder of The Gift Source, said, “My business experienced
phenomenal growth using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I was able
to build a formidable community on the platforms using audience
insights, which helped me to deliver meaningful messages to new and
existing customers. As a result of this growth, I have been able to
employ more people, and deliver more sales.”
Media partner, Bunmi Amosu, Head of Video Content at The Guardian TV,
added, “As one of Nigeria’s foremost multi-media and news platforms,
we are continually seeking new ways to share the authentic African
story. It is exciting to partner with Facebook on this project to
showcase entrepreneurs doing their best to rewrite the narrative about
Africa. We trust this project would inspire many more African business
owners to take advantage of the opportunities available and write
their own success stories.”
Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija, and media partner, said:
“BellaNaija has always believed in celebrating people making an impact
in their industries. This is why we are delighted to work with
Facebook to spotlight local entrepreneurs leading change within their
communities in West Africa. This BellaNaija-Facebook partnership has
given us another opportunity to support business owners and brands as
we applaud their resilience in an exceptionally tough year.