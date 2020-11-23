Facebook has announced the start of its #FBSuccessStory campaign,

aimed at spotlighting Nigerian entrepreneurs using Facebook, Instagram

and WhatsApp to grow their business. The campaign, running for six weeks, is designed to celebrate, whilst inspiring future entrepreneurs, and highlight the tools available to scale their

businesses.

“We’re proud of the role that we have in enabling SMBs to grow and

scale. We know that small businesses are the cornerstone of economies

and make significant contributions. This campaign is a celebration of

some of these Nigerian SMBs making an impact, both in Nigeria and

beyond,” said Kezia Anim-Addo, Facebook’s Head of Communications,

Africa.

Running from November 18th to 21st of December 2020, #FBSuccessStory

will air exclusively on both BellaNaija and The Guardian TV as a

special series showcasing four Nigerians that have experienced growth

by using Facebook’s platforms and product offerings to overcome

business challenges, connect to their target audiences, and achieve

successes in their marketplaces. The four entrepreneurs selected

include Tricia Ikponmwonba owner of TriciaBiz, Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed

owner of The Gift Source, Oluwatoyin Onigbanjo owner of Augustsecrets,

and Gina Ehikodi-Ojo owner of Foodies and Spice.

Featured in the campaign, and commenting on Facebook’s impact on her

business, Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed, a medical doctor turned entrepreneur

and founder of The Gift Source, said, “My business experienced

phenomenal growth using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. I was able

to build a formidable community on the platforms using audience

insights, which helped me to deliver meaningful messages to new and

existing customers. As a result of this growth, I have been able to

employ more people, and deliver more sales.”



Media partner, Bunmi Amosu, Head of Video Content at The Guardian TV,

added, “As one of Nigeria’s foremost multi-media and news platforms,

we are continually seeking new ways to share the authentic African

story. It is exciting to partner with Facebook on this project to

showcase entrepreneurs doing their best to rewrite the narrative about

Africa. We trust this project would inspire many more African business

owners to take advantage of the opportunities available and write

their own success stories.”



Uche Pedro, Founder of BellaNaija, and media partner, said:

“BellaNaija has always believed in celebrating people making an impact

in their industries. This is why we are delighted to work with

Facebook to spotlight local entrepreneurs leading change within their

communities in West Africa. This BellaNaija-Facebook partnership has

given us another opportunity to support business owners and brands as

we applaud their resilience in an exceptionally tough year.