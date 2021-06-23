The Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with Reuters to launch a free online training programme for Journalists, called the Reuters Digital Journalism Course (https://bit.ly/3qlA8R1).

The Project works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. Its training, programs, and partnerships work by: investing in organizations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally; and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news. It focuses on digital news gathering, verification and reporting, and publishing on social media. It also covers wellness and resilience training while reporting.

According to Facebook, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers. Upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate.

“At Facebook, we’re grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter,” Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Strategic Media Partnerships Manager, Sub-Saharan Africa said.

“The Facebook Journalism Project will assist our region’s journalists in developing strong fundamental knowledge as they navigate the rapidly changing digital news landscape.” Muhutu-Remy added.

This Digital Journalism Course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing.

“With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential,” Reuters Executive Editor Gina Chua said in a statement.

“The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for a refresher.”

To sign up for the course, you must create an account on the Reuters Digital Journalism course website. The course is also available to journalists from other parts of the world.