The Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with Reuters to launch a free online training programme called the Reuters Digital Journalism Course, for journalists in Africa.

The Project works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. Its training, programmes, and partnerships work by investing in organisations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

Facebook strategic media partnerships manager, Sub-Saharan Africa, Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said, the course is aimed at both seasoned journalists and industry newcomers, and upon completing the course, participants will receive a certificate. “At Facebook, we are grateful to journalists across Africa who are working hard to keep their communities informed about the issues that matter,” Muhutu-Remy added.

Reuters executive editor, Gina Chua said this digital journalism course aims to support journalists across English speaking countries in Sub-Saharan Africa to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing. “With news media firmly in the digital age, being able to use digital platforms safely and effectively is essential.

“The Reuters Digital Journalism Course offers best practices from Reuters journalists around the world to provide the foundation for sound journalism, whether you’re a budding journalist or a seasoned one looking for are fresher,” Chua said.

Reuter executive editor said, Reuters developed the free online course curriculum after its Digital News Report found more people were using social media to access news, while noting that the online course focuses on digital news gathering, verification and reporting and publishing on social media.