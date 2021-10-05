After about six hours of global outage, social media services, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram are back up and running.

The parent company, Facebook announced this, saying the cause of the outage was a faulty configuration change.

All three services are owned by Facebook and could not be accessed over the web or on smartphone apps.

Downdetector, which tracks outages, said it was the largest failure it had ever seen, with 10.6 million problem reports around the world.

The services went down at about 5:00pm Nigerian time with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 11:00pm

In a statement on Tuesday morning, Facebook said that the faulty configuration change affected the company’s internal tools and systems which complicated attempts to resolve the problem.

It added that there was “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime”.

Earlier, Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg, apologised to users affected by the outage.

Some people also reported problems using Facebook’s virtual reality headset platform, Oculus, and apps which require Facebook logins were affected, including Pokémon Go.

An outage of this scale for such a long time was rare and shocking.

According to the BBC, a disruption in 2019 left Facebook and its other apps mostly inaccessible across the world for more than 14 hours.

Several other tech companies, including Reddit and Twitter, poked fun at the social media giant’s predicament – prompting responses from the affected apps.

LEADERSHIP reports that when the outage lasted, millions of users quickly resorted to Telegram, a cross-platform, cloud-based instant messaging system, which also also provides end-to-end encrypted video calling, VoIP, file sharing and several other features like WhatsApp.