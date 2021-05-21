Cleft and Facial Deformity Foundation (CFDF) In partnership with TY Danjuma Foundation is offering free craniofacial surgery to indigent and facially deformed persons in Nasarawa State.

Speaking during the opening of the 24th free orofacial surgery and presentation of the Abuja Craniofacial Hospital for the poor, in Keffi, Nasarawa State, the executive director, CFDF, Dr Seidu Bello, said the foundation seeks to reach a minimum of 50 indigent persons, with over 3,869 beneficiaries since 2010.

“The present 24th edition has witnessed a massive turnout of patients with different kind of facial deformities. As at today, 65 patients have registered. We have operated on 13 while surgery continues for one week. It is obvious that we cannot attend to everybody which is a wakeup call to the reality that the facial deformities are not rare.”

“Our journey in the past 10 years has been fulfilling. We have traversed various hospitals in the FCT, Niger, Kogi, Taraba, Edo, Katsina, Oyo, Nassarawa and Delta States. We have succeeded in creating awareness about the scourge of facial deformities in various communities.

“We have operated on close to 4000 patients out of about 7000 patients in attendance. One significant experience is the drastic reduction of adult cleft in Nigeria,” the ED said.

According to him, cleft and facial deformities have been associated with body pain and immense psychological disturbances brought about by social stigmatisation, adding that ffected people are socially dislocated and have their potentials destroyed.

“This is the reason the foundation made it a point of duty to sensitise Nigerians about the scourge of cleft and other facial deformities in the society,” said Bello.

He, however, said that there was drastic reduction of adult cleft in the country, bringing the country at par with the rest of the world where cleft surgery is essentially for the children.

Also, Bello made a public presentation of the Abuja Craniofacial Hospital for the needy. He said “Sustainability of the project will be guaranteed by the multiplier effect of a standard edifice capable of rendering care, training and research. We hope it will be a specialized referral hospital in SubSaharan Africa.”

“it is absolutely unacceptable that Nigerians still go about with glaring psychological disturbance of facial deformities in our society while the rest of us look elsewhere. Facial deformity is not an exclusive disease of the poor but the care of it requires funds and technical know-how.

Speaking on its partnership with CFDF, acting MD. TY Danjuma foundation, Gima forje, said “There are a lot of people with facial deformity in the country, and majority of them so not have access to medical care and treatment for a variety of reasons but largely do to challenges related to funding. That is why we are partnering with CFDF to ensure that people who otherwise could not have access to healthcare can have these services at their doorstep for free.”

On his part, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharm. Ahmed Baba Yahaya, representing the state government, commended the CFDF and TY danjuma foundation for the outreach.

Yahaya affirmed the government’s support in taking care of the enlisted victims of cleft and other facial deformity.