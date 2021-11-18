In 1961, the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Sir Adetokunbo Ademola was believed to have conceived the concept of Legal aid in Nigeria. In conceiving the idea, the late CJN was quoted to have pointed out the hollowness of a constitutional right to a fair hearing, if the financial aspect of access was ignored.

The statement it was later learnt was the first official public acknowledgement of the need and desirability for legal aid in Nigeria.

Later in the year, the proposal led to a Bill which was prepared by the then Attorney-General, Dr. T.O. Elias, entitled Legal Aid and Advice Act 1961 for Parliament, which aimed at formally establishing legal aid in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, over the years, the association with the motto; “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” has remained a pro-active provider of free, qualitative and timely legal aid services in the country. It was later recognized and given formal legal status via Decree No. 56 of 1976 on November 10, 1976, which established the Legal Aid Council. Over the years too, the decree that established it had been amended and later codified (except the 1994 amendment) into what is now known as Legal Aid Act. Cap 205, Laws of the Federation 1990.The Legal Aid (Amendment) Decree No. 22 of 1994.

Meanwhile, in its over forty years of operations, LAC has ensured social justice, emancipation of the oppressed, reprieve to the weak and vulnerable, just as there has been move to expand the jurisdiction of the scheme to include damages for breach of Fundamental Human Rights as guaranteed by the Constitution.

There have been arguments at different public fora between legal practitioners, justice seekers and public analysts as to whether or not people still access justice in Nigeria.

Most recently, the debate took another dimension when a senior lawyer described litigants as one of the most debilitating challenges of the Nigerian justice delivery system.

According to him, it was against the backdrop that the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria was set up to provide legal services to the less privileged members of the society.

While making further justifications on the establishments of LAC last year, the Lagos State chapter of the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACON) used the avenue to reiterate the importance of free legal services, saying it has offered succor to people who needs free legal service and had also help facilitate quick access to justice in the country.