The Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State has denied the allegation that it led the invasion of political thugs at the party secretariat during the Ward Congress Appeal Committee sitting on Saturday.

The party caretaker chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and some members of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s cabinet had earlier accused the group chairman, Revd Adelowo Adebiyi of leading the attack on members of the party.

Addressing newsmen during a press conference in Osogbo, Alhaji Rasaq Salinsile, who represented Reverend Lowo Adebiyi, Chairman, The Osun Progressive (TOP), noted that they were at the secretariat to submit their petitions.

He however, said that the Appeal Committee is yet to complete its work contrary to insinuation making the round that it had done with the job with all the petitions being attended to.

He also expressed confidence in the ability of the appeal committee to discharge its duty diligently.

While reacting to attack on a stalwart of the party, Mr Biyi Odunlade by suspected thugs in Ile-Ife, Adelewo said the attack is what had been foreseen by the leadership of the party to occur.