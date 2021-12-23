A group of clergymen in Gombe State has accused the national officials of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of causing crisis in the state chapter by allegedly imposing the present executives against the choice of the delegates who turned out to elect their legitimate leaders on December 14, 2021 at CAN Centre.

The spokesman of the aggrieved clerics Pastor Musa Ibrahim who made the accusation yesterday vowed that they would stop the congress scheduled by the executives to hold before Christmas as according to him, they are illegitimate leadership.

“There was serious confusion on Tuesday 14th December 2021 because of the insistence of the CAN AGS and Legal Adviser to appoint their own candidates. The legal adviser allocated chairman to her bloc (CSN) even when the bloc contested for secretary, while AGS, OAIC bloc appointed his Yoruba brother (OAIC) who has been in CAN since Gen. Abacha’s regime as secretary,” he alleged.

Pastor Musa said they are mobilising other members to storm the venue of the planned congress, insisting that the meeting must not hold in the CAN Centre.

In his reaction, the elected CAN chairman in Gombe State, Reverend Joel Wakili, expressed disappointment over the incident, describing it as uncalled for. He said the faction might have been sponsored to create confusion in the state and declared that God will take control of the situation.

