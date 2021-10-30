Temilade Openiyi, popularly known by her stage name as Tems, is a fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer who is making waves currently in the International and Nigerian Music scene.

Her talent and unique style have earned her hit songs and collaboration with national and international superstars. Tems is currently on her way to world domination.

In celebration of all her current wins and more to come, we will be listing facts about Tems you did not know and some of her hit songs as Sourced from TrendyBeatz and Tunezjam.

Facts about Tems You Probably Didn’t Know:

• Tems was born in Lagos on the 11th of 1995 to a Nigerian mother and a British father.

• After she was born in Nigeria, her family moved back to the UK but, her parent’s divorce brought her and her mother back to Nigeria.

• Her mother started raising her alone after her parents divorced when she was five years old. They settled at llupeju.

• Tems’s singing ability was noticed by her music teacher. That was when she discovered that she could sing.

• She had both her primary and secondary education in Lagos. She attended Dowen College Lekki.

• Tems schooled at the University of Johannesburg where she studied Economics.

• Before Tems got seriously into music, she was a marketing executive. She took this role after graduating from the University of Johannesburg in South Africa.

• At the age of 20, she started producing songs. She is a self-taught producer. Tems ventured into production after she got tired of producers sending her mediocre beats.

• The majority of the songs on her EP “Broken Ears” maiden were produced by her. She also wrote all of the songs on the EP.

• Tems got her inspiration from Alicia Keys and Beyonce Knowles. Beyonce’s defunct group “Destiny child” played a part in Tems’s love for music.

• In 2018, Tems released her first single “Mr. Rebel”.

• In 2019, Her hit song “Try Me” brought her into the limelight.

• Tems was nominated at the 2019 Headies for Best Alternative Song and Best Vocal Performance (Female).

• Her first EP “For Broken Ears” was released in 2020. This EP featured songs like Ice T, Free Mind, Interference, Higher, The Key, Damages.

• In February 2020, Tems was selected as one of the “10 Artists to Watch” by DJ Edu.

• In 2020, American singer Khalid recruited Tems to join him and Nigerian superstar Davido on an Afrobeats remix of ‘Know Your Worth‘.

• In November of 2020, Tems was named the new ‘Africa Rising Artist’ on Apple Music.

• Tems has appeared twice on Barack Obama’s Playlist. Tems first appeared on Barrack Obama’s 2020 playlist with her feature on Khalid’s song “Know Your Worth” and then in Wizkid’s Music “Essence” which she was also featured in.

• In 2021, Tems joined Wizkid to become the first Nigerians to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 with their hit song “Essence”.

Hit Songs by Tems:

Tems is blessed to have risen so fast in her young career.

Below are some of her hit songs:

1- Mr. Rebel

2- Damages

3- Free mind

4- Higher

5- Try Me

6- Looku Looku

7- These Days