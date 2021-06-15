No fundamental achievements on the education sector could be achieved without having on ground the requisite number of personnel and qualified teachers.

As the commissioner pointed out during the briefing, the administration focused highly on the teaching profession which prompted its achievements. The glaring shortage of teachers ,with less than 4,000 teachers in the employment of the Ministry was also addressed with the injection of about 1,500 teachers into the permanent scheme of teaching in the state and the total figure risen to 5,500 teachers.

He said: ’’We have recruited about 1,500 teachers into the secondary school system and at the primary level and another 2000 graduates under S -power teachers after having borrowed a leaf from the FG’s Npower which has been domesticated into the school system.

‘’The S- power teachers were on temporary appointment but others numbering 3500 were on permanent basis.

‘’There is no teacher in Katsina State that has not been promoted either twice or thrice as the case may be both primary and secondary, on a regular monthly basis unlike other states.”

Other factors that promoted stable growth of the education sector in the state he says, include constructing suitable learning environment as seen in the number and facilities at secondary and primary schools that have been rehabilitated or upgraded across the state and with over N15 billion spent on the schools.

Several other school infrastructures including the desks, textbooks, laboratory equipment and other learning resources were also part of the growth story. Also students have been receiving free education.

The commissioner reiterated: ’’The governor has injected more funds, quality monitoring and quarter budgeting of N10m for quality assurance to monitor and supervise schools across the state and this has worked tremendously and the Ministry will move round for inspection of schools.

“The State Government has further ensured the physical security of the students, the school environment and the teaching personnel, as well as putting in place additional vigilante groups and regular observation prayer times by students to invite divine protection, guidance and safety.”