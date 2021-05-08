BY AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has raised the alarm over fake comments on President Muhammadu Buhari being bandied around and attributed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

It described the comments as a vile lie and the action as mischievous.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Saturday, he said the entire content of the comments was fabricated while explaining that the intention of the forces behind the fake and mischievous news was to create tension and confusion in the nation’s polity.

The statement, therefore, urged the public to disregard the publication and treat it “as the vile lie that it is.”

The statement reads: “A mischievous online report is circulating fake comments on President Muhammad Buhari which they falsely attribute to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“The intention of the forces behind the fake and mischievous news, for reasons best known to them, is to create tension and confusion in the nation’s polity.

“The entire content is fabricated, and they are trying to pass off as a popular online newspaper to spread their mischief.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Kaduna State Government urges the general public to disregard that publication and treat it as the vile lie that it is,” Aruwan stated.