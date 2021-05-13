By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

A gang of three fake operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), who embarked on an illegal operation purportedly to execute a fake court order have been arrested in Lagos.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said the head of the EFCC zonal office in Lagos, Ghali Ahmed, disclosed this at a press briefing in the commission’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to him, “The fraudsters were arrested at New Horizon Estate, Lekki, Lagos, in the middle of their illegal operation to ‘serve’ a court order purported to have emanated from the Mushin Magistrate Court, on an unsuspecting victim.”

The suspects namely Pascal Ugwu Chijoke, Sodiq Ibrahim Adekunle and Edwin Bassey, a police inspector, posing as EFCC operatives, allegedly stormed the residence of their target with all the paraphernalia typical of EFCC raid, wearing fake EFCC branded jackets and identity cards.

The EFCC, therefore, warned Nigerians to be wary of impostors, using the good name of the commission to extort unsuspecting targets.

He said citizens must be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the commission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahme also assured that the commission was determined to stamp out the activities of impostors, adding, “We will always be ahead of these fraudsters. If they fail to desist, they will face the music.”