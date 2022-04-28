A prosecution witness has narrated to a Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja how a fake Army General, Oluwasegun Abiodun Bolarinwa defrauded him of N266.5 million while posing as the son of former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned a 13-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence, forgery of documents and possession of documents containing false pretence to the tune of N266.5 million.

The EFCC accused the defendant of falsely representing himself as a General in the Nigerian Army and obtained the sum of N266.500 million from Kodef Clearing Resources Limited.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

While being led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, the witness, Bamidele Safiriyu narrated how the defendant defrauded him in a well-calculated fraud scheme to the tune of N266.500 million.

Safiriyu, who describes himself as a businessman who engages in “clearing and forwarding”, claimed that he registered two companies, Kodef Clearing Resources Limited in April 2008 and De-Rock Maritime Resource in July 2013 both for “the clearing purposes”.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo has adjourned the case until April 29 for “cross-examination”.