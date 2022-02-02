Spokesperson for Christ Mercyland Church in Warri, Delta State, Moses Akpotiti, has described as false, allegations by some Pastors that they helped fake miracles for the Founder of the church, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

The founder of Christ Mercyland church was dragged by some pastors through a confession by a pastor of a church in Warri, allegedly helping Prophet Fufeyin to fake miracles.

Akpotiti, in a statement sent to LEADERSHIP, said the pastor, who he described as the principal suspect in the alleged gang-up and character assassination and blackmail of Prophet Fufeyin, was already being investigated by the Nigerian Police, adding that the same Pastor has been asked to produce other suspects.

Akpotiti further claimed that another unnamed pastor had connived with the principal suspect to instigate the public against Prophet Fufeyin.

“The third pastor had appeared at the church of the principal suspect, testifying that he worked for Fufeyin to plan fake miracles, adding that he assisted in staging miracles in other churches,” he added.

The Mercyland spokesperson said that the third pastor had claimed he was empowered with “spiritual forces” and confessed at the church, saying he has been involved in the activity (fake miracles) for over two years.

Akpotiti said investigation has revealed that their intent was to blackmail the billionaire Prophet Fufeyin with the fake confessions, adding that the police was already involved and the matter was being investigated.

He noted that not only has the “principal suspect” been unable to substantiate the claims made at his church but has also been unable to produce his “partner in the crime” before the Police.

“There has been a link between both of them, and that they have been working together and have known for years before the third pastor, his partner in the crime, coming to make the fake confession.

“There were indications that the third pastor was referred to as a son by the principal suspect during his last birthday when former sent him birthday wishes on Facebook.

“Prophet Fufeyin would not be distracted by blackmailers who have been working hard to tarnish his good name.

“The prophet would not succumb to blackmail and would continue to fulfil the mandate of God on earth while supporting the public in every way possible,” Akpotiti stated.