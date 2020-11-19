ADVERTISEMENT

By Ejike Ejike, Abuja

The Department of State Security Service, DSS has called on Nigerians to beware of fake news, stating that fake news drove the #EndSARS protest and the subsequent highjack by hoodlums.

Speaking at the headquarters of the DSS when members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria visited the Service, the director general of the Service, Yusuf Bichi said “fake news drove the #EndSARS protests. Nigerians should shun fake news because of its damaging effects on national peace and security.”

Speaking further, the director general, who was represented by the Service spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunaya said the world has developed beyond imagination and so also is the security challenges.

He further called for restrategising and looking for a way to ensure peaceful coexistence of the nation as Nigeria, by its constitution is indissoluble.

He also warned as the Service will continue to ensure adherence to the constitution and urged all aggrieved persons to seek peaceful resolution of issues and not resort to violence as witnessed recently.