National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday flagged off a sensitisation campaign in the North Central zone of the country on the negative effects of unwholesome foods and substandard products.

Speaking at the event in Ilorin, Kwara State, the director general of the NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, said dissemination of safety information on food and drugs is an important aspect of the agency’s regulatory work.

Represented by the director, North Central of the agency, Mrs. Bolaji Abayomi, the director-general warned people on dangers of buying medicines from hawkers.

Adeyeye urged patients to buy medicines from only licensed pharmacies and medicine stores.

She said that the campaign themes intended to address such public health challenges as abuse of codeine and self-medication especially among youths.

The director-general, who lamented the low level of exclusive breastfeeding practice by lactating mothers and its associated health hazards, encouraged mothers to practice exclusive breastfeeding for two years for the good health of their children.

She also highlighted dangers of wrong use of pesticides and insecticides, wrong use of chemicals and its hazardous effects, as well as the problem of antimicrobial resistance arising from animal meat.