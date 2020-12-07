BY ADEBAYO WAHEED |

Human rights lawyers and activists, including Femi Falana, Femi Aborisade, Prof. Omotoye Olorode and Jaye Gaskiya have faulted the calls for restructuring along ethnic lines.

They spoke at the Political Education Forum organized by the Oyo State chapter of Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) which took place on webinar and at NULGE House, Onireke, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, with the theme: ”Poverty, Restructuring and the National Question in Nigeria”.

Falana, who is the interim National Chairman of ASCAB, said various state governments did not need restructuring to provide good governance for their citizens.

According to Falana, “The constitution, as bad as it is, has already

taken care of the problems. If you look at the Chapter two of the Constitution, it talks about Federal Character principle. And that principle is not about ethnicity. It is about geopolitical zones.

“Ninety-eighth per cent of criminal offences in Nigeria are state offences, including murder, armed robbery, and kidnappings. You don’t need restructuring to manage your states because they are already restructured.“If the parliamentary system of government was the best for us, we would not have the crisis we had in the First Republic that culminated into civil war and long years of military rule”.

On his part, Aborisade who is the state’s Vice-Chairman of ASCAB pointed out that Nigeria only needed restructuring philosophy of good governance.

Aborisade said, ”We need restructuring of philosophy of good governance for it to serve the interest of the people. We need a restructuring that will take back all the privatized public enterprises. We need a restructuring that will prioritize the basic needs of ordinary people above the greed of the rulers.

“Politicians should not earn more than what is needed to meet his incidental needs. They should be earning minimum wage”.

A national officer of ASCAB, Jaye Gaskiya who was a guest speaker at the event, “I am for fundamental social restructuring of governance in Nigeria. I am not for an ethnic restructuring of Nigeria.

“One of the arguments of people who are calling for restructuring is basically to create an ethnic federation and that is a recipe for disasters. We can have a federation that is more responsible to its citizens than the one we have now.

“We can even have regions but it should not be on the basis of ethnicity. It must be based on residency, so that if I live in a region, as a resident of the region, I should be able to enjoy good citizens’ rights”.