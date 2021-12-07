Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, SAN, has accused the political class of destroying the gains of the struggle of Nigeria’s founding fathers by using religion and ethnicity to divide the country.

He also said only equality and justice are the only way out for Nigeria to overcome its current challenges.

Falana disclosed that yesterday in Abuja at the DAAR Communications National Discourse as part of Activities marking the Company’s 25th anniversary.

The Daar National Discourse Centered on the Ethnic Nationalities and the Emerging Challenges: Managing Project Nigeria.

Falana also disclosed that restructuring the country will help the nation to attain peace, unity, and harmony across various nationalities in the country.

He faulted the Nigerian government’s lopsided appointments as another channel of promoting disunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“No doubt the Nigerian government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has a long way in ensuring that peace and unity thrive among all ethnic nationalities in the country, a process many here says must start now.