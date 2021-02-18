Nigeria’s senior women team, Super Falcons, will today launch their preparation for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nation (AWCON) when they trade-tackle CSKA Moscow’s ladies in their Turkish Women’s Cup opener at the Emir Sports Complex in Antalya.

speaking ahead of the match, the team handler, Randy Waldrum, expressed satisfaction with the quality of his players, saying he wants to build on the accomplishments of the nine-time African champions and see how to push them up as credible contenders for global glory.

“I am really impressed with the group as a whole; I am happy to see players show so much talent. The opportunity to see a lot of players is really important to me, especially this year that is not a qualification year,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While admitting that Nigeria has an abundance of talented players, the American tactician asserted that the pool of players must necessarily be expanded to look far and near and get the very best to represent Nigeria.

“We need to give opportunity especially to the young players that are up and coming from the various age-grade national teams. Some of the players who featured at the last FIFA World Cup are getting older. It is important to develop the young players, give them confidence and get them ready for the next two FIFA World Cups. It is very important to look at the players in the domestic league.”

“The goal is to consistently qualify from the group stage, have a deep run in the FIFA World Cup and push hard to become champions.”

The Super Falcons who are hoping to become the first national side from Africa to win the Turkish Women’s Cup this year would take on their Uzbekistan counterparts on Saturday in the second match before clash with Nzalang National of Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday next week.