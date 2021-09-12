Award-winning rapper and entertainer,. Falz was honoured with the ‘,Artiste of the Year ‘ award at the epoch making Leadership Conference and Awards ceremony held on Thursday in Abuja.

The annual ceremony organised by LEADERSHIP Media Group, publishers of the Leadership Newspaper, recognises personalities, companies and government agency who made a difference and became outstanding in their endeavours in the previous year.

Falz whose real name is Folarin Falana, aside his distinct music and stagecraft, renders his voice to issues affecting the society. His 2019 album titled ‘Moral Instruction’ displayed another side of him given to advocacy and speaking truth to power through various platforms like his father, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN).

Falz was recognized by the organisers for lending his voice and being one of the major anchors of those that championed the famous #EndSARS protests in 2020- a youth movement decrying the menace of police brutality and corrupt ways.

Unfortunately, the musician could not make the glamourous ceremony which attracted the creme de la creme of the nation including the Vice President, Prog Yemi Osinbajo at International Conference Centre, Abuja.

His management, Bahd Guy Entertainment, appreciates the honour, well deserved to the talented singer.

The BET Best Int’l Act awardee, is also a songwriter and actor began his career while in secondary school after forming a group called “The School Boys” with his friend before his professional career as a music artist began in 2009.

Falz became more well-known after releasing the song “Marry Me” featuring vocals from Poe and Yemi Alade.

The charismatic entertainer owns an independent record label called Bahd Guys Records. He released his debut album Wazup Guy in 2014. His second album Stories That Touch was released in 2015. He released 27 in 2017, and his fourth studio album Moral Instruction in 2019.