In continuation to the #EndSars protest, Falz has released a video “Johnny”, a song off his timeless Moral Instruction Album, that touches on some of the happenings in the country as it affects the National Protest.

It is coming at a time where the country has witnessed the #EndSars Protest which has led to the ‘awakening’ of a lot of youths about the happenings in the country.

Falz continues the discussion musically by releasing this timely video to a song that keeps the conversation going online.

The video “Johnny”, a song off Moral Instruction album was released in 2019

By Anthony Ada Abraham