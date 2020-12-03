FAME Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has launched the first-ever sports books for Internally Displaced Girls (IDPs) in Nigeria.

The book, titled; the ‘Success Tips for Internally Displaced Girls in Sports, a Play it Dream it Initiative’, and compiled by Anna Mambula, Programme Manager of FAME Foundation was launched on Tuesday, December 1.

The manual compilation of success nuggets delivered at the 2020 edition of the PLAY it DREAM it Conference, in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child and #Footballpeople weeks where different sports professionals from around the world, many of whom have over 10 years of working experience participated.

The mini Handbook guide is expected to proffer solutions to the problems faced by IDP girls by providing them with success tips from sport experts on starting and excelling in a sports career.

Speaking at the virtual book launch, Executive Director of FAME Foundation, Ms. Aderonke Ogunleye-Bello, said the book will serve as a guide for every girl interested in building a career in sports.

“ The manual book will be helpful for young IDP girls in sports, grassroot teams, academies, physical and health education/sport teachers in school and will be a very useful tool for displaced/refugee girls with the passion to start a sport career, providing them with basics to lay their foundation on,” she said.