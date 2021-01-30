ADVERTISEMENT

By Salifu Usman, Abuja

A Non-Government Organization (NGO), FAME Foundation, has advanced philanthropic efforts with the launching of ‘PLAY it DREAM it boot camp for Internally Displaced Girls’, a new initiative aimed at using sports as a tool to help girl child access quality education and resources to achieve their goals.

The camp which was declared open yesterday at Area 3 Football Pitch in Abuja by the minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, will last for a period of three years and it will feature 80 internally displaced girls, who aside football, will be train on life skills – such as hygiene practice, leadership skill and personal development—that will enable them compete with their equals in the society.

The minister, who was represented at the event by the director of grassroots sports development, Ministry of Youth and Sports development, Dr Ademola Are, described the initiative as the right step in the right direction.

“This is the right step in the right direction. We are all conversant with the fact that anything you learnt as a child will stay with you forever. This is what the minister for youth and sports has been preaching that the house without a solid foundation cannot stand and that is why we need to catch these young stars when they are still very young and open to many ideas after which they can now decide on what they want to do in life.

“This is more important because the children are from IDPs as a result of challenges we are having in society today. It is very important these children should not be neglected. They should be given every opportunity that your child – like my child – can aspire to be whatever they want to be in life,” he said.

He appealed to the organisers to also introduce athletics aside football to the children and assured them of the ministry’s support.

“I agree that it is only soccer that can help you to get funding, but I want to appeal that athletics should also be introduced to these children because at this age they are very flexible and can adapt to anything we want them to do.

“We can assure you that in any way the Ministry can be of assistance to this laudable programme we’ll definitely do it. We have a department in charge of grassroots sports and these children can easily adapt to some of our programmes.”

Founder, FAME Foundation, Aderonke Bello, said the initiative is aimed at achieving the SDGs 3, 4, 5, and 10, empowering women and advocating for a better and safer society.

She said aside the beneficiaries from IDP Camps, girls from different schools in FCT will also benefit from the initiative, with the commencement of PLAY it DREAM it Girls Club.