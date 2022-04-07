The family of Mrs. Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, mother of the Founding Chairman of LEADERSHIP, has announced a programme for the burial of the late matriarch.

In a statement on Thursday, her eldest son, Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, said the Service of Songs will be held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 4pm at the residence of LEADERSHIP Founding Chairman, House 18, Drive 5, Ministers’ Quarters, Mabushi, Abuja.

The statement added that she would be interred the next day.

Mrs. Ndanusa-Isaiah, 80, fondly called “Mama Sam”, passed away peacefully in Abuja on Friday, April 1.

In his message of condolence to the family, President Muhammadu Buhari, said, “Losing a prominent son and his mother within the space of one year is a difficult thing to bear for the family.”

Also, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, also expressed his condolences with the family and prayed for the repose of her soul.