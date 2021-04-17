By The Society For Media Advocacy On Health, Nigeria |



There are growing campaigns in the country on safe motherhood practices through the use of family planning to enable Nigerian women go through pregnancy without complications and give birth to healthy babies.

Despite that becoming a mother is universally recognised as the sweetest experience, for too many women, especially in low and middle income countries like Nigeria, it comes with sufferings, illnesses and could lead to their death or that of their infants.

Interestingly, research has shown that the use of family planning could make child delivery to be a pleasant and satisfying experience for every mother.

A study by the Guttmacher Institute, New York, confirmed that a woman’s ability to space and limit her pregnancies can change the narrative; giving her a positive impact on her health and the well being of other members of her family.

Family Planning: Critical Tool In Population Control, Poverty Reduction

The study, which reviewed 66 research works over a period of 30 years, further revealed that a preference for family planning in determining whether and when to have children plays a crucial role on the mental health of the parents and the overall health of their children.

The study also discovered that women and men who experience unintended pregnancy and unplanned childbirth are more likely to experience depression, anxiety and lower reported levels of happiness than those who do not.

In line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) definition of health as a “State of complete physical, mental, and social well being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity”, research shows that the use of contraception can enhance individual’s health and ensures happy and peaceful homes.

Similarly, contraception also enhances education and employment chances for the women, and in turn, improves their income, family stability, and mental capacity.

Regrettably, most families who have not taken advantage of the benefits of family planning mostly live in developing countries of the world.

Sadly too, one of such countries is Nigeria. For example, statistics from the United Nations Population Fund, (UNFPA), showed that only about 30 per cent of sexually active Nigerian women use contraceptives.

About 20 million of them lack access to safe and effective family planning services, leading to high maternal and child deaths. In some cases, it leads to maternal complications and other general health issues.

Also of the 30 percent of sexually active Nigerian women using contraception, only about 20 percent of them use modern contraceptive method, while 10 percent use traditional methods.

Unfortunately, the 2020 World Population Data Sheet’ by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) revealed that the escalating population put at 206.1 million is targeted to reach almost 300 million in 15 years’ time at a growth rate of 2.54 per cent.

By mid-2035, Nigerian population would reach 295.0 million and surpass 401.3 million in 2050, as the country is among seven African countries leading with worrisome fertility rates.

Still saddening, this steady increase in population, will not only contribute to making the country one of the poorest in the world with 64 per cent of the citizens living below poverty line, but will lead to the breeding of unhealthy children.

But, the good news is that couples who wishes to attain their desired number of children and determine the spacing of pregnancies through use of contraceptive methods can comfortably do so today. Thanks to family planning.

Use of family planning has been linked to improved poor health indices and reduction of death rates among mothers and their children.

Unarguably, family planning is one of the safest means and best tool to check the overpopulation, worldwide.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) reported that family planning helps ensure that pregnancies occur at the healthiest time of a woman’s life, and these pregnancies are wanted and planned.

USAID reports show that when pregnancies occur at the healthiest times, women and their newborns are more likely to survive and live healthy lives.

Generally, there are conditions that determine the healthiest possible stage for pregnancy.

For instance, a mother should be over the age of 18; she should have at least three years between live births or one-and-a-half years after an induced abortion or miscarriage; and have fewer than five previous pregnancies.

Truly, using family planning as one of the viable methods to address maternal and child deaths as well as achieve safe motherhood in Nigeria should be a must.