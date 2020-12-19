By The Society for Media Advocacy on Health, Nigeria

All over the world, there have been overwhelming concerns over uninterrupted deaths of babies at birth and many of those who struggle to survive do not live to celebrate their fifth birthday. This is evident in the World’s efforts to end new born deaths by 2030 through the through the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3.2.

According to a Guttematcher report, each year, about 7.5 million babies born in Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East and North Africa die before their first birthday and in most Sub-Saharan African countries, infant death is common among women aged 30-49.

In Nigeria, presently, experts say the country loses more than 250,000 babies yearly to preventable and treatable causes. The country also ranks highest in Africa and second highest globally in infant deaths.

Unfortunately, findings show that these babies die as result of common causes of newborn deaths such as prematurity, infections, birth asphyxia and congenital abnormalities among others.

Also, Guttermatcher report shows that on the average, 61 babies die for every 1,000 live births in developing countries, compared with eight deaths per 1,000 in developed countries; in some developing countries like Nigeria, the rates are much higher than the average.

It is no longer news that per capita income of countries has been linked to issues around infant mortality.

For instance, studies have shown that in countries where per capital income is higher, infant mortality rates are substantially lower.

High infant mortality remains a function of poverty that brings about conditions such as lack of clean water, poor sanitation, malnutrition, endemic infections, poor or nonexistent primary health care services and low levels of spending on health care. Consequently, babies who are not robust at birth do not receive the health care they need to overcome their vulnerability.

Obviously, two other factors that affect the likelihood of babies’ dying during their first year can be changed. First, the age at which women has their children, while the second is the length of the interval between births.

Medical experts strongly believe that the narrative of these factors can be affected by women’s use of modern contraceptive methods to control the timing of their births.

However, a most recent survey data on the relationships between high-risk births and infant mortality, reported by the Guttermatcher institute shows a potentially beneficial links between family planning and the survival of infants.

For instance, findings havel shown that babies who have an increased risk of dying before their first birthday fall into three categories: those born to very young mothers, those born to women past their prime childbearing years and those born too soon after a previous birth.

Again, closely spaced births, for babies born less than two years after a prior birth are much more likely than those born after a longer interval to be premature or low-birth-weight.

Also, high-risk births account for large proportions of births in developing countries such as Nigeria.

To reduce the risk of these abnormalities at births and deaths, experts say women who practice family planning can avoid high-risk births and therefore reduce their chances of having a baby who will die in infancy.

Studies have shown that there is a strong negative correlation between levels of contraceptive use and levels of infant mortality.

In countries where fewer than 10 percent of women use a modern contraceptive method (the pill, the injectable, the implant, the IUD, the condom or sterilisation), the average infant mortality rate is 100 deaths per 1,000 live births, compared with 79 per 1,000 in countries where 10-29 percent of women use a method and 52 per 1,000 in countries where 30 percent or more do so.

Also, studies have also shown that it is healthier to have children at widely spaced intervals.

Experts say efforts to reduce overall infant mortality rates by enabling women to control the timing of their births through the use of modern contraceptive methods have benefits beyond saving infant lives.

They are of the view that societies with high infant mortality rates also have high fertility rates, in part because couples try to compensate for the infant deaths they have witnessed or experienced.

Large families, in turn, reduce the ability of poor parents to invest adequately in the health and education of each child. However, a reduction in infant mortality can create an environment in which couples feel less compelled to maintain high fertility levels to ensure the survival of at least some children. As a result, families will eventually grow smaller, and even at existing low income levels, parents will be able to invest more in each child.