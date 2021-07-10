For the umpteenth time, the former President Olusegun Obasanjo joined the league of experts warning that Nigeria’s rising population might trigger an economic crisis if not well managed.

Chief Obasanjo raised the alarm that the country could parade the third-largest population worldwide by 2050 if the current population growth rate persisted.

The former president said Nigeria had added the population of France to itself within a few years, moving from 120 million to over 200 million.

It is noteworthy that Nigeria conducted its last population census in 2006. The census showed there were 140 million people in the country at the time.

However, the Worldometer, an online platform that keeps important data on global issues, puts Nigeria’s population at over 211 million as at July 8.

Like many concerned analysts, Obasanjo is worried that the rapidly increasing country’s population growth is not corresponding with governments’ provision of necessary infrastructures among others to help citizens to develop their potentials and meaningfully contribute to the economy.

Unarguably, more Nigerians are trapped in poverty because of increasing population even as the prospects of poverty reduction in the near future is increasingly becoming a mirage.

The World Bank report which was unveiled at a recent Macroeconomic Outlook of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) confirmed this.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 15 million to 20 million more Nigerians would be trapped into poverty by 2022. At present, about 100 million people, half the population of Africa’s biggest economy, are already living below the poverty line, according to the World Bank report.

The report lamented the hard impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian economy. Indeed, the country experienced its second and deepest recession in five years since the 1980s in 2020, evidently a fallout of the catastrophic drop in the prices of oil, the country’s main foreign exchange earner.

Undeniably, Nigeria’s economy is in dire straits time. Sadly, the achievement of the country’s development goal of lifting 100 million people out of poverty by 2030 was already challenging even before COVID-19 struck. The pandemic has made this even more challenging and more urgent.

Indeed, it is clear why the country is in dire poverty straits. The unemployment rate is uncomfortably high. According to the latest figure by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), more than 27 per cent of Nigerians are jobless. In spite of this, the population is constantly on the upward swing. The average family size in the country is 5.6 people, but larger in the north where polygamy is common. The population is growing at 3.2 percent a year, a figure that is higher than the development rate. Many homes can hardly provide a good meal for the family while many of the children are out of school. Besides, a large percentage of the urban population lives in slums. But there is even need to worry more: at the present rate of indiscriminate breeding, experts project that the population will balloon to about 402 million or even surpass it by 2050.

As things stand, more Nigerians will be trapped in poverty as the year draws to a close. According to the 2018 World Poverty Clock Report, 85 million people or 45 percent of Nigeria’s population are extremely poor, meaning that they live on less than $1.90 a day. In 2017 the number was 79 million (43 percent of population). In 2016, it was 73 million (40 percent). So what’s the way out? How can Nigerians escape from the cruel fate of poverty starring millions in the eyes?

Experts agree that Nigeria needs to implement key reforms to get the economy out of the woods and achieve sustainable, inclusive growth. While admitting that the country had taken some bold decisions in a market-based mechanism for petroleum pricing and a more cost -effective electricity tariffs to free up fiscal resources, Also, more could be done to meet the country’s broad development goals.

Obviously, there is a need for the government to prioritise certain key policy reforms if Nigeria must turn the corner and recover and rebuild resilient and inclusive growth.

The need for more investments in the country to achieve the desired growth is also a welcome development.

This would enable the country to be in a position where the economy is growing at about six per cent, and to move in that direction requires significant investments.

It is also safe to say that government must look into issues that trigger population increase: early marriages, high birth rates and lack of family planning access.

Indeed, the government put needed policies in place to harness its citizens’ potential, the nation would reap the benefits of demographic dividends rather than the population becoming a liability.

What Nigeria need to do is to provide education about population management. Family planning is an important tool to manage any population to the benefit of all that is living within any nation.