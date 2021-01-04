By Anthony Ada Abraham,

It was a day of joy and celebration when family, friends and well-wishers surprised the chairman, Akotex Group of companies, Mr Barnette Ayodele Akomolafe with a surprise birthday party as he clocked 60 years on January 1, 2021 at his Guzape mansion in Abuja.

The event which witnessed the crémé dela crémé of the society and close associates was fun packed as thanked his children and everyone who made the day worthwhile.

According to him, he never knew his children were planning someone awesome like this for him, but he thank God for giving him another opportunity to see another year.

“My family and friends have supposed me today on my 60th birthday. I really don’t know what to say but I thank God for giving me the opportunity to see this day. I want to thank God and everyone who made it happened. I pray that God will continue to keep us and enrich everyone,” he prayed.

The celebration continued with food, dance and cutting of the 60th birthday cake in the presence of everyone.