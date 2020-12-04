By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

The Federal Government social housing scheme, Family Homes Funds (FHF) has clinched a ‘Housing Impact Intervention Award’ at the Nigeria Housing Awards (NHA) 2020.

The Fund bagged the recognition at the 4th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony which held on Thursday, 3rd December 2020 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Family Homes Funds, since its establishment has distinguished itself as a unique body catering to the housing needs of the low to middle income earners in Nigeria.

The impact of the Fund is already being felt across the country with thousands of low cost houses built for those who wouldn’t have dreamt of ever owning a house.

The Fund is currently in partnership with several state governments to realise the most efficient and speedy ways of providing mass affordable housing for the masses.

The Fund is also in partnership with a number of housing sector institutions to fashion out how to use local resources in building these houses in order to minimise the cost of production.

Not only is Family Homes Funds building affordable homes for those who need them most, but it is also providing thousands of direct and indirect jobs that contribute to the production of these houses. Family Homes Funds has indeed been a cause for hope in the typically difficult Nigerian housing Industry.

These and many more achievements of the Fund was why the organizers of the Nigeria Housing Awards deemed them fit for such recognition which many believe will spur them to do more and open more home ownership opportunities for low income earners in the country.