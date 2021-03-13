Fatima Hussain Abas is a Kaduna-based Kannywood actress. In this interview with ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM, she speaks on her passion for acting and other matters

What motivated you into acting?

I was born in Abuja and moved to Kaduna at the age of seven. That’s where I continued my education and at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria I found my passion. I believe I have a unique talent. I was a model at DMN 2019. After that stint, I knew I could do a lot more to contribute to my country. Kannywood and acting generally help in impacting knowledge and also creating income for actors like myself in the North, of which makes us self-employed

What’s acting to you?

Acting means everything to me. I take acting as a very good career. I see it as an opportunity to impact on myself and the lives of my fans. I’m a very creative and open-minded person and acting has improved my life positively. I feel it has also improved lots of people’s lives positively too. Sometimes, I think of myself as an explorer, I love exploring everything possible. That said, I would love to star in Nollywood movies when the opportunity presents itself because it will be a step forward in my career.

What’s your most interesting moment?

Co-starring with my colleagues and other great artistes. Rehearsals and acting in front of the camera is amongst my interesting moments.

When you wanted to take up acting, were your family in support?

My dad’s family didn’t want me in acting, but my mum approved it. So when they saw how good and lucrative it became for me, they began to succumb and accept my acting as a better career choice and it made all my acting easier and better.

What’s your greatest challenge and fear?

Failure and disappointment. To fail my family and all those who stood by me and put their trust in me especially my producers who believe I can do it, casting me in films. I would be disgusted to fail or disappoint them. My challenge as an actress in Kannywood was being bullied and insulted by my dad’s family and friends. But I’m happy they are seeing the positive side of everything.

What’s your hobby?

Being on set, watching movies and writing scripts

What is your most recent project and the role you played?

“Naladidi” and I am Ladidi the lead character. Also Startime’s ‘Tare Da Zabin Ku”, I’m the co-host of the programme too.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your plans?

I have lots of plans but I see myself as a successful producer, actress, model, lecturer and good wife.

How were you able to cope in 2020 and what lesson did you gain from it?

It wasn’t easy at all in 2020 but the lesson I learnt was family is the most powerful success on earth. No matter how hard it is, never take them for granted