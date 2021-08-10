The police, in Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, have confirmed the death of three family members after eating a rice meal and retiring to bed.

According to a press statement issued by the police spokesman, Mr Odiko Macdon, a superintendent of police (SP), the victims are two sisters, Uduakobong (30), Blessing (18) and a seven-year-old, said to be the daughter of the late Uduakobong.

The incident, the statement explained, occurred at Obio Etoi village, near Godswill Akpabio International Stadium (Nest of Champions).

Macdon said the remains of the affected family members had since been evacuated and deposited in morgue, but did not disclose whether autopsy would be conducted to ascertain cause of their death.

“The command has removed the lifeless bodies and commenced investigation of their death. Preliminary findings showed that they ate rice and stew before going to bed the previous night of the sad incident.”