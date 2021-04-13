ADVERTISEMENT

BY ADEBAYO WAHEED Ibadan

The mother of Kabiru Arekemase, a 24 years old man allegedly murdered by operatives of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), Dugbe, Ibadan, Oyo State, Mrs. Arekemase has demanded for N250 million compensation from the Nigeria Police Force.

The mother of the deceased in a petition Suit No: OYJPPB/083 instituted on behalf of the family against the Nigerian Police sought the compensation for malicious arrest and prosecution of their son which led to his extra judicial killing by SARS operatives as a result of false allegation of armed robbery leveled against him.

In the petition presented before the panel set up by the state government to look into police brutality and extra judicial killing, she also narrated how she became totally blind after her son, who was the breadwinner of the family was gruesomely killed by SARS.

According to Arekemase, her late son was a multilingual person who spoke and understood many languages, standing as a bridge between customers and foreign organizations which made him rich and the breadwinner of the family.

Mrs Arekemase noted that prior to her son’s death, SARS operatives at Dugbe allegedly usually come to their residence at Idi Aro, Ibadan to demand money from her son which her son used to declined, telling them that he was not into illegal business, so there was no need for any settlement.

She said, “My son was arrested by SARS and detained for four months over false allegations of armed robbery even though there was no victim of the offence before he was later charged and arraigned at chief magistrate court, Iyaganku on 8th of August, 2006 and was later acquitted.

“My son was re-arrested by SARS and took him to custody four months after he was acquitted by court for his failure to meet the SARS monetary demands, while in custody, I used to visited him and took food to him, but one of the SARS official told me one day that my son has been wasted (killed) by SARS.