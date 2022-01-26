The family of slain Inspector Michael Adama has called on the inspector-general of police, IGP Alkali Baba, to investigate the murder of their son, who was killed while on duty in Enugu State.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Abuja on behalf of the family and youths of Ette community, Enugu State, where late Adama hailed from, Comrade Dennis Ewaoche said the situation surrounding the murder of Inspector Adama and the subsequent act of cover-up by his colleague, called for questioning.

He said late Adama, who until his death was a serving police officer under the anti-kidnapping unit of the Nigerian Police Force, Enugu Command, was allegedly shot and killed at new market axis in Enugu by on January 21, 2022 by his colleague, Inspector Chidi.

He further said: “immediately Adama was killed, his team deposited the corpse in the mortuary without contacting any member of his family or give out information about the unfortunate incident.

“His elder brother (Uka Adama) who also happens to be a police officer in Enugu, on receiving the news from other colleagues, secretly went to the mortuary to see the corpse.

“He took pictures of the corpse which showed a bullet wound below the neck of his late brother. Uka in company of other concerned police officers approached the OC anti-kidnapping section for information on what resulted to the death of late Adama, who told him that Adama was killed by a mob who used a stick to hit his head when they came for a raid at new market.

“He encouraged them to take heart and let it go. However, some police officers from the same community of late Adama began to protest at the station, a pandemonium ensued and later the OC anti-kidnapping called Uka aside and told him late Adama was shot by one of his colleagues by name Inspector Chidi mistakenly.”

Ewaoche further said the reason behind the cover-up was unknown, even as no member of the family has been taken to the mortuary to see the corpse.

“We are sending our legal team to meet the CP Enugu to seek for justice for Adama and we hope it get all the anticipated result. An incident that happened since on January 21, 2022 and up till now, his wife and children are still waiting for their bread winner to return from work,” he said.

He called on the police IGP and other well meaning Nigerians to push and ensure that thorough investigation is carried and who ever is responsible for late Adama’s death is brought to justice.