The family of a student of El-Kanemi College of Islamic Theology, Jubril Mato, whose throat was cut with razor blade recently by a senior colleague for refusing his errand, has lamented Borno State government and the school management’s inability to disclose findings of the committee set up by the state government to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mother of the son, Aisha, who expressed worry over the continued delay in addressing the cause of the incident on Monday in Maiduguri, said her son has remained at home since he was discharged from the hospital and that he was yet to agree to return back to the school or any other school due to fear of similar recurrence.

She said neither the school management nor the state government has reached out to them since their son was discharged from the intensive care unit of the university of Maiduguri teaching hospital (UMTH) a fortnight ago despite countless efforts to ascertain the true situation that led to their son been cut on the neck.

11-yr-old Student’s Throat Slit By Senior For Refusing Errand In Borno

She said, “Ramadan (Jubril’s pet name) has not overcome the trauma of that incident. Since he was discharged from the hospital, he has refused to return to school or even agree to go to another school despite our efforts to get him enrolled in a new school. He keep saying he does not want to go to school again because he will be killed.

“We have been waiting for the state government to tell us the findings of their investigations but up to this moment, they have not said anything to us. The school management too has kept mute. We are at a crossroads at the moment because we don’t even know what is happening.

“It seems like there is a conspiracy to bury the issue under the carpet but we will not allow it happen. We actually heard the rumor that the school management attempted to hide the incident from getting to the public space but we did not believe it, but with what is happening now, we tend to give credence to that rumor. But we will pursue this matter to a logical conclusion because we want justice for our son,” the mother said.

LEADERSHIP reports that the committee was constituted on the 21st of January 2022 following the incident at the Elkanemi College of Islamic Theology, and given seven days to submit its findings, but as of Monday this week, the report and its findings is yet to be made public.

The commissioner for education, Engr. Lawan Abba Wakilbe, could not be reached by our correspondent on the fate of the committee’s report.