Family of victims of the adulterated kerosene explosion in Ebianji Noyo Alike in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi State yesterday called for proper medical attention and financial assistance to enable the two surviving brothers to recover fully.

The mother of the three boys, Mrs Chukwuma Uguru, who lost one of them as a result of the severe injuries sustained in the explosion, noted that the two surviving boys need proper medical attention to come out from the injuries.

Uguru while recounting her ordeal in taking care of the boys noted that since the unfortunate incident, they have been in the hospital receiving treatment adding that for the condition of the children to improve, they needed to be moved to a specialist hospital.

She expressed regret that the family is facing a serious challenge of feeding the boys, providing the needed drugs and other items required.

The incident, according to Uguru, happened two weeks ago as the children were trying to put kerosene in a lantern.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said that three of the children were burnt. One died on the spot, the two remaining children are now in the hospital receiving treatment.

She called on the state government and other public spirited individuals to come to the aid of the family adding that with the assistance from individuals and government, the children will recover fully.

An official of the hospital said the condition of the victims called for assistance from public-spirited Nigerians and groups.

According to the official, “No amount is too small to save the lives of these children. They need to be taken to a better hospital. They need money for food and shelter.”